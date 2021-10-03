Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.83 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

