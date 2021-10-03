Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.37% of Cardlytics worth $225,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

CDLX opened at $84.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.