Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Critical Contrast

Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carillion and Airbus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carillion $6.69 billion 0.01 N/A N/A N/A Airbus $57.01 billion 1.87 -$1.29 billion ($0.25) -135.96

Carillion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus.

Profitability

This table compares Carillion and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carillion N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.49% 41.12% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carillion and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carillion 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 1 7 7 0 2.40

Airbus has a consensus price target of $32.32, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than Carillion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Carillion has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats Carillion on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carillion

Carillion plc operates as an integrated support services company in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada, and the rest of the world. The company operates through four segments: Support Services, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, Middle East Construction Services, and Construction Services (Excluding the Middle East). It provides maintenance, facilities management, and energy services to buildings and large property estates, and public and private sectors; infrastructure services for roads, railways, and utility networks, primarily telecommunications and power transmission and distribution sectors; and remote site accommodation and consultancy services. The company also offers project finance, support, and construction services for public private partnership projects to deliver public sector buildings and infrastructure; and construction, civil engineering and development, and consultancy services to a range of buildings and infrastructure focusing on contracts for long-term public and private sector customers. It serves aviation, corporate, financial services, oil and gas, central and local government, defense, healthcare, transport, education, commercial and retail, and residential and leisure sectors. Carillion plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

