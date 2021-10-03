CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of CarMax worth $139,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

