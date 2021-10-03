Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.79 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

