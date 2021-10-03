Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.13

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.13 and traded as high as C$15.76. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 117,758 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.11.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$912.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

