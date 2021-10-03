Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. 1,219,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

