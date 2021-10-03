CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $52.13 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

