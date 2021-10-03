CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $52.13 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

