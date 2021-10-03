Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uncertainty prevails in the energy business with the coronavirus pandemic yet to subside. Although coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out at a massive scale, cases of infections are rising relentlessly. Thus, the near-term outlook for the global energy business is still gloomy. Thus, being a leading integrated energy company, Cenovus’ upstream & downstream operations are highly exposed to coronavirus-induced uncertainty. Surging transportation and blending expenses are affecting the firm’s bottom line. There has been a significant increment in transportation and blending expenses in the first half of this year. The company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure as compared to the composite players belonging to the industry. Thus, Cenovus will not be able to combat the uncertainty as well as other firms in the same space.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE:CVE opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

