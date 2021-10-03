Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

