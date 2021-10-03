Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 305,824 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,412 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 390,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

