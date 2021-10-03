ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $32.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,053,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.