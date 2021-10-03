Charlie Rozes Acquires 2,000 Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

IGG stock opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Friday. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 879.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 879.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

IGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

