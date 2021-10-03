ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.11 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $41.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $83.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $151.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.