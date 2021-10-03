Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chewy were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 220.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,369.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

