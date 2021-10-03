Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 682,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.