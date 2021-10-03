China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

