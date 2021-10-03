CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. CHS has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $29.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

