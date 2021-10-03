CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.