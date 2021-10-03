CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.