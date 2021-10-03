CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

