CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,137 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.36% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4,545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,176,000 after buying an additional 383,213 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03.

