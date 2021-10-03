Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.25. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 172,830 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $107.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

