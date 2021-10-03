Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.32. 427,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.22 and its 200-day moving average is $370.42. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

