Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,560,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 218,016 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cisco Systems worth $877,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 149,495 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,337,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

