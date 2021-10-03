Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EnerSys worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in EnerSys by 20.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

