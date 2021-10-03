Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.64 and a 52-week high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

