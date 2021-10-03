Citigroup Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.