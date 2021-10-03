Citigroup Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

