Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

WDIV opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

