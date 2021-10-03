Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

