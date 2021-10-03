Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,366 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.