Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

