Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 3,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $79,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

