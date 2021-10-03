Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

