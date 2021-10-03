Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.53. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $121.19.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

