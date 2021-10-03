Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,295,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.60 million, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

