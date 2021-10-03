Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.
TTD stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
