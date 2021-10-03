Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.