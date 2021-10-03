CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Financial Analysis

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 176.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10% Pacific Premier Bancorp 37.01% 10.91% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.14 $32.74 million $2.60 9.50 Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.79 $60.35 million $0.75 57.27

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

