Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

