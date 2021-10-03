Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE RNP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

