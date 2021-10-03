Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
NYSE RNP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.