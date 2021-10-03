Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 11,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,437. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

