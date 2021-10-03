Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE PSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 11,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,437. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
See Also: Call Option
