Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $28.04 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 159.9% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 46,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

