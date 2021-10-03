CommerceBlock Hits One Day Volume of $3,043.00 (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,400.52 or 0.44770097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00117326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

