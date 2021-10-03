Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $65,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.05 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

