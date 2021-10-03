Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after buying an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

