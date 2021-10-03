Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

