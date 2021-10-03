Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

