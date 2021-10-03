Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,592,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 35.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.93 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

