Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 18,160 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

