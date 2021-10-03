Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP opened at $12.97 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

